PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $883,680.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $883,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 40.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 844,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after buying an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth $15,465,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 406,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.