Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $240,320.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $78.89 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

