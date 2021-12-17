Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CF Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CF Bankshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CF Bankshares stock opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. CF Bankshares has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 million. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 28.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,445 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 298,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from CF Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

