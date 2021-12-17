Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Issued By Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for QCR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

QCRH stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.36. QCR has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $847.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.13.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in QCR by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in QCR by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in QCR by 115.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $1,015,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $497,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

