Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Sells $239,100.00 in Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RADI opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 39.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 57,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

