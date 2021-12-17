Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $62.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.94 million and the lowest is $58.90 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Radius Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period.

Radius Health stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

