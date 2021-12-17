Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post $62.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.94 million and the lowest is $58.90 million. Radius Health posted sales of $62.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year sales of $227.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $224.40 million to $233.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.42 million, with estimates ranging from $255.59 million to $303.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.
Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.
In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $15,691,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Radius Health by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the period.
Radius Health stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.22. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80.
Radius Health Company Profile
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
