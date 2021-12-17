Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $142.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.56.

RL stock opened at $114.42 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $98.33 and a one year high of $142.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

