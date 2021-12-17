Raven Protocol Trading Down 25.6% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $1,286.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

