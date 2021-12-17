Raymond James Lowers Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $55.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PHR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.39. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average is $63.39. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $112,604.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 51.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Phreesia by 116.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 38.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 40.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.