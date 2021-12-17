Raymond James Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $110.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

PGR opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,333 shares of company stock worth $949,490 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,125,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 105.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,705,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 190.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

