Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 468,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

