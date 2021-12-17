Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after buying an additional 6,058,343 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after buying an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,951,000 after buying an additional 2,873,575 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,254,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

