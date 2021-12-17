REAL Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REAL has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00039999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.63 or 0.00206495 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

