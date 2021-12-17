RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.08 or 0.00320723 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00141339 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00087245 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000750 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

