Redrow’s (RDW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDW. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.63) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.50) to GBX 890 ($11.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 809 ($10.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 815.45 ($10.78).

Shares of LON RDW opened at GBX 683.40 ($9.03) on Thursday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.42), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($56,553.80). Also, insider Barbara Richmond bought 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.43) per share, with a total value of £7,043.52 ($9,308.21).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

