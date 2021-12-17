ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

RNUGF opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. ReNeuron Group has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNeuron Group (RNUGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.