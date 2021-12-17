Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Suspended Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their suspended rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.74) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rentokil Initial to a neutral rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.59) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 630.22 ($8.33).

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 528 ($6.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($6.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 662 ($8.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 890.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

