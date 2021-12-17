Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Repligen worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 68.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.20, for a total value of $474,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,400 shares of company stock worth $6,296,277 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $256.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 122.31 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.06.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

