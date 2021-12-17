Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report released on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMAL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23. Amalgamated Financial has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $325,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 550,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares during the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

