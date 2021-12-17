Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.41 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

FANG opened at $105.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $117.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

