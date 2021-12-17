Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX):

12/14/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

12/10/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

12/6/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/30/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/24/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/23/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

11/8/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Crinetics Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. 4,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.70. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,021 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3,828.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 953,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 929,599 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after purchasing an additional 426,878 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 338,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.