Reviewing Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 4 4 5 0 2.08 Engagesmart 0 2 8 1 2.91

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $131.27, indicating a potential upside of 14.41%. Engagesmart has a consensus price target of $37.70, indicating a potential upside of 76.83%. Given Engagesmart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Engagesmart is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Engagesmart shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 38.78% 25.29% 14.82% Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and Engagesmart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.06 billion 7.62 $846.60 million $6.06 18.93 Engagesmart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Engagesmart.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Engagesmart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc. is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving. EngageSmart Inc. is based in BRAINTREE, Mass.

