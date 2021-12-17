RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.03. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,458. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.