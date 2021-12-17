RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $928.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce $928.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $940.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.26 million. RH reported sales of $812.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on RH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $790.00 to $766.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.73.

Shares of RH traded up $6.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $552.82. The stock had a trading volume of 620,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.79. RH has a one year low of $411.88 and a one year high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in RH by 25.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $218,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RH during the second quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in RH by 2.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

