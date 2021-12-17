RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.28 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
