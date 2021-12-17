RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the November 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:RMI opened at $23.28 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

