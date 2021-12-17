Robert T. Macalik Acquires 1,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.39. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $47.23.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1,194.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

