Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 10.1% After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price was down 10.1% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $94.54 and last traded at $96.76. Approximately 264,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,840,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.67.

Specifically, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 572,525 shares of company stock worth $59,906,859 in the last ninety days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.77.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.00.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

