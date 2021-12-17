Rope Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Rope has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00010550 BTC on major exchanges. Rope has a market cap of $135,040.96 and $393.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.53 or 0.08132391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.80 or 1.01052612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00050930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

