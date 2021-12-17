Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.15.

Ross Stores stock opened at $109.27 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 547,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $59,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 66,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

