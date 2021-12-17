Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Underperform

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cheuvreux lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.00.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

