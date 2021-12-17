Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in November

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,600 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the November 15th total of 1,368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.39. 83,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $25.00.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

