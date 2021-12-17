Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the highest is $2.56. Ryder System reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 197.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

R has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,213,000 after purchasing an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,690,000 after purchasing an additional 303,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,217,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

