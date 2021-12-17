Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Down 40.8% in November

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 621,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

RYI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. 213,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $948.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.62. Ryerson has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 68.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 7.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 135.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

