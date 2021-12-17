Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.70.

SBRA opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -545.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

