SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Sells $160,177.50 in Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80.

SAIL traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.53. 2,641,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

