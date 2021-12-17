Santander Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Hold

Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UGP. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 6.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

