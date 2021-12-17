Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Scholastic has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,908. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.25 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $40.47.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Scholastic by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.