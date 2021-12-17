Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 11 Per Share

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc (LON:SCP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund’s previous dividend of $3.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SCP opened at GBX 686.63 ($9.07) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 696.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 723.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.77 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 560.10 ($7.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 809.10 ($10.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 28.60 and a current ratio of 28.60.

About Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

