Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,111 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 19.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $88,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 118,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $159.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

