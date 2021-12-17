Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 178.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.76. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.