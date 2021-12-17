SDI Group (LON:SDI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $194.05

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 194.05 ($2.56) and traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.64). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 197 ($2.60), with a volume of 46,695 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £196.13 million and a P/E ratio of 42.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.60.

About SDI Group (LON:SDI)

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

