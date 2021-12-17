SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.10). Approximately 427,087 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 343,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

SDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SDX Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 33 ($0.44).

Get SDX Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for SDX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.