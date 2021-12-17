Sector Gamma AS Cuts Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Sector Gamma AS cut its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 73,398 shares during the quarter. Bruker accounts for about 3.6% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bruker were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 394.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BRKR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

