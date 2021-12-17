Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Stock Price Up 7%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) shares rose 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 143,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,185,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

SENS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 million. On average, analysts expect that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Senseonics news, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

