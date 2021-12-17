SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $48.73 and last traded at $48.27. 49,235 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,601,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.47.

Specifically, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $85,506.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SentinelOne stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SentinelOne worth $29,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

