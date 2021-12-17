Sharkey Howes & Javer Buys 4,372 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 141,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $108.60. 77,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

