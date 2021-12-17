Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,390 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,358,697 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.61.

