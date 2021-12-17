Sharkey Howes & Javer Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,726. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

