Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 407 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.88. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average is $250.13. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.71 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

