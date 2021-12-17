Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 72.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of ABMRF opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.35.
ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile
Read More: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.