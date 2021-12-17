Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Increases By 72.1%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,500 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the November 15th total of 883,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $18.35.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.